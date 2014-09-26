BRIEF-Hakuhodo DY Holdings' operating profit for year ended March 2017 probably rose around 3 pct - Nikkei
* Hakuhodo DY holdings is expected to report around 49 billion yen ($449 million) in operating profit for the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
Sept 26 Centurion Finance SA :
* Said on Thursday that Twinlight Finance Limited has increased its stake in the company from 43.14 pct to 46.62 pct
* Said Twinlight Finance Limited bought on Sept. 23 a stake of 1.46 pct (or 74,678 shares) and on Sept. 24 further 2.01 pct stake(or 102,750 shares)
* Said currently Twinlight Finance Limited holds 2,377,428 shares of the company
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged on Tuesday that his company would do all it could to prevent postings of incidents like Sunday's fatal shooting in Cleveland, which was visible on the social media site for two hours.