Sept 26 Centurion Finance SA :

* Said on Thursday that Twinlight Finance Limited has increased its stake in the company from 43.14 pct to 46.62 pct

* Said Twinlight Finance Limited bought on Sept. 23 a stake of 1.46 pct (or 74,678 shares) and on Sept. 24 further 2.01 pct stake(or 102,750 shares)

* Said currently Twinlight Finance Limited holds 2,377,428 shares of the company

