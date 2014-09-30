Results, banking sector bounce help European shares recover
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
Sept 30 Centurion Finance SA :
* Said on Monday Twinlight Finance Limited raised its stake from 46.61 pct (2,635,033 shares) to 51.67 pct (2,377,428 shares) by acquiring 5.05 pct stake Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
* advertising revenues up 2.4 percent in Q1 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)