Oct 1 Centurion Finance SA :

* Said on Tuesday it acquired 75 pct stake in PMG Concept Sp. z o.o. for 1.5 million zlotys

* Said it intends to raise its ownership to 100 pct, but further acquisition depend on financial results of PMG Concept

* Said purpose of the transaction is to strenghten position and expand in the electric installations market

* Said transaction will be financed through loan and company's own resources

