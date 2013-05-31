HOUSTON, May 31 Occidental Petroleum Corp's
Centurion Pipeline subsidiary is soliciting shipper
interest in the expanded West Texas pipeline system to help move
Permian Basin crude oil to Texas Gulf Coast markets.
The company launched an open season on Friday to gauge
shipper interest in the reactivated project, which would involve
100 miles of new pipeline and several origination stations that
can receive crude via truck or pipeline.
The proposed Cline Shale Pipeline system could move about
75,000 barrels per day to Colorado City from Irion, Sterling,
Coke, Tom Green and Mitchell counties.
There it would connect to Occidental's joint-venture
BridgeTex Pipeline project, a 450-mile (724 km), 300,000 bpd
system that will then move Permian crude to Houston-area
refineries.
The Cline Shale project's open season will last through July
1, Occidental said. If approved, it could begin service in the
second quarter of 2014.
The BridgeTex project, in which Occidental is a 50/50
partner with Magellan Midstream Partners, is slated to
start up in July 2014.