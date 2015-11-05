NEW YORK Nov 4 At least one U.S. aluminum
producer may be hunkering down for a trade dispute with
top-producer China, as the beleaguered aluminum industry fights
for survival amid high labor and energy costs and prices
at a six-year low.
Century Aluminum Co, controlled by Swiss trader and
miner Glencore Plc, is leading an aggressive campaign
to fight China's aluminum exports that it says threatens the
U.S. industry.
Century faces high stakes as last week its share price
plunged as much as 26 percent after the company reported a
bigger-than-expected loss. It has also announced plans to close
capacity and shutter one plant.
Alcoa Inc also said it will close three of its four
smelters in the country, which would leave just four U.S. plants
operating, although Alcoa has smelters in lower-cost regions
like the Middle East.
"The United States is going to lose the aluminum smelting
business in just a matter of time if this continues," Century
spokesman Kenny Barkley said. "We cannot sustain low aluminum
prices like this for very long."
Some U.S. aluminum producers say they cannot compete because
some Chinese aluminum shipments are avoiding export taxes.
Century and Alcoa have complained that Chinese "fake semis"
are labeled as semi-fabricated products to avoid an export tax
on primary aluminum only to be re-melted into primary by the end
user.
Chinese exports are not the only reason for higher shipments
into the United States. The strong U.S. dollar, demand from the
automotive industry and record high U.S. physical prices, called
premiums, have also attracted imports.
Still, the aggressive tone of the campaign marks a distinct
shift from the more cordial approach taken by the U.S. aluminum
industry over the issue this year.
The Aluminum Association has asked the U.S. Trade
Representative and the U.S. International Trade Commission to
investigate allegations of misclassification of Chinese aluminum
exports.
Last month, the association's head met with her Chinese
counterparts in October to discuss the issue.
In February, the United States initiated a dispute about
China's export subsidy program including textiles, agriculture
and metals with the World Trade Organisation.
U.S. aluminum extruders have accused Zhongwang Group, the
world's second-largest producer of aluminum extrusions, of
evading U.S. import duties. The company has denied it.
STEEL VS ALUMINUM
In fact, Century's rhetoric and strategy is more familiar to
the steel industry, which has long cast China as a villain and
fought multiple lawsuits against the world's top producer for
dumping anything from coated sheet to cold-rolled steel
products.
"They're taking a big page out of the steel books," Daniel
Dimicco, former chairman and chief executive officer of U.S.
steelmaker Nucor Corp and the industry's front man for
complaints for trade disputes.
"The aluminum industry has been very different than other
industries, like the steel industry, and has always resisted
individual country actions against aluminum imports," said
Gregory Spak, an international trade lawyer with White & Case in
Washington.
Century is the sole member of a newly created pressure
group, the China Trade Taskforce, that accuses China of
circumventing duties, illegally subsidizing its industry and
killing thousands of American jobs.
On the group's website, chinatradetaskforce.com, a video
depicts marching Chinese soldiers against foreboding music,
alongside footage of Century workers in Kentucky who may lose
their jobs due to production cuts.
One voice over claims that "everyone in the United States is
at risk right now."
"We're trying to demonstrate to the U.S. Trade
Representative that this is an issue that deserves their
attention," said Will Dempster of Washington lobbying firm McBee
Strategic Consulting, which is spearheading the campaign.
The Aluminum Association has distanced itself from the
campaign, saying Century does not represent the U.S. aluminum
industry. Many of its members have operations in China and may
fear retaliation from a major dispute, lawyers say.
Century may be able to seek trade action against China on
its own, trade law experts said.
Any party that represents 25 percent or more of a U.S.
industry has standing to petition the ITC for a trade case. If
all the currently planned curtailments and closures go through,
Century's planned production of around 237,600 tonnes would
represent more than 30 percent of U.S. output.
