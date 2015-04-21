BRIEF-LEGACY RESERVES LP ANNOUNCES QTRLY NET INCOME PER UNIT $0.16
* LEGACY RESERVES LP ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL UPDATE
NEW YORK, April 21 Unionized workers at Century Aluminum's Hawesville, Kentucky aluminum smelter voted to reject a tentative agreement on a new five-year labor contract, the United Steelworkers Local 9423 said on its website.
The two sides had reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement last Wednesday, which the union said was subject to the membership's ratification by April 20. The prior five-year agreement had expired on April 13, after the deadline for reaching a new agreement was extended by two weeks.
(Reporting By Luc Cohen)
* Terravia Holdings Inc- entered forbearance agreement with certain beneficial owners and/or investment advisors - sec filing