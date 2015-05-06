METALS-Copper continues rise with help of Asia stock gains
SYDNEY, May 2 Copper rose sharply on Tuesday as investors returned from a three-day weekend in most of Asia with a renewed appetite for industrial commodities.
NEW YORK May 6 United Steelworkers (USW) District 8 director Billy Thompson:
* Thompson calls on Century Aluminum, controlled by Glencore, to rescind lockout threat for workers at Hawesville, Kentucky smelter * Thompson urges Century to return to "good faith negotiations immediately" * "The USW is absolutely committed to resolving the remaining issues at the bargaining table," Thompson says Source: USW statement (Reporting By Luc Cohen)
ATHENS, May 2 Greece agreed with its lenders to sell coal-fired plants and coal mines equal to about 40 percent of its dominant power utility Public Power Corp's capacity, a government source said on Tuesday.