NEW YORK, April 13 Century Aluminum Co
and workers at its Hawesville, Kentucky, aluminum smelter will
meet on Monday to continue bargaining as the deadline approaches
for talks that have already been prolonged by two weeks, the
workers' union said.
The current five-year contract between Century and the
United Steelworkers Local 9423 is set to expire today, two weeks
after the initial deadline of March 31. In late March the two
sides granted themselves extra time to reach a new deal.
Workers last week rejected a tentative contract agreement by
a vote of 97 percent, according to posts on the union local's
website.
One sticking point in the negotiations is retiree medical
insurance, as Century stated in late March that employees must
retire before April 8 in order to secure the insurance premium
rates of the current contract, the union said.
Century, owned by Swiss commodities trading and mining
company Glencore, saved the 244,000-tonne-per-year
smelter from closure two years ago after securing a favorably
priced power contract.
(Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Ted Botha)