NEW YORK, April 16 Century Aluminum Co and unionized workers at its Hawesville, Kentucky aluminum smelter reached a tentative agreement on a new five-year labor contract, subject to a vote by the union's membership on April 20, the union said.

The previous five-year agreement between Century and the United Steelworkers Local 9423 expired on Monday, after being extended for two weeks from the initial March 31 expiry date as the two parties continued negotiations on a new contract. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)