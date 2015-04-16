NEW YORK, April 16 Century Aluminum Co
and unionized workers at its Hawesville, Kentucky aluminum
smelter reached a tentative agreement on a new five-year labor
contract, subject to a vote by the union's membership on April
20, the union said.
The previous five-year agreement between Century and the
United Steelworkers Local 9423 expired on Monday, after being
extended for two weeks from the initial March 31 expiry date as
the two parties continued negotiations on a new contract.
