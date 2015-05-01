NEW YORK May 1 Century Aluminum will invoke a lockout of unionized workers at its Hawesville, Kentucky smelter beginning on Monday, May 11 if the union does not approve a final offer on a labor deal, according to a letter posted on Century's website on Friday.

The United Steelworkers Local 9423 is set to vote on the proposed contract on Monday, May 4. If workers go on strike, it would be the first industrial action at a U.S. aluminum smelter in more than a decade. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; editing by Andrew Hay)