NEW YORK May 19 Cable and wire manufacturer
Southwire has taken steps to ensure supplies to its Kentucky rod
plant continue, a spokesman said on Tuesday, as a lockout at
supplier Century Aluminum Co's nearby smelter enters
its second week.
"We have taken steps to ensure that we have an adequate
supply of aluminum, and we are continuing with current
production plans," spokesman Gary Leftwich said on Tuesday,
without disclosing further details.
Southwire, which buys aluminum from Century's Hawesville
smelter for its aluminum rod, wire and cable plant next door,
used to own the plant, but sold it to Century in 2001.
Unionized workers have been locked out of the
244,000-tonne-per-year smelter since last Tuesday after they
rejected for a third time a labor deal agreed between the
union's negotiating committee and management.
Century, controlled by Glencore Plc, does not
expect production to be affected at the smelter during the
dispute, Century spokesman Kenny Barkley said on Tuesday.
Barkley said Century was "committed to the bargaining
process" and that its previous offer remained on the table for
union ratification.
United Steelworkers Local 9423, which represents the
more-than 560 locked-out workers at the smelter, wants to
restart negotiations with the company, president Andy Meserve
said.
"We don't want to be locked out. We want a deal," Meserve
said.
While the union has reached out to Century, no dates have
been set for further talks, he added.
The company has hired temporary, non-union workers to
operate the facility during the lockout, Meserve said, noting
that several temporary workers had shadowed union workers and
undergone training before the lockout began.
Negotiations continued on-and-off for six weeks after the
previous five-year contract expired on March 31. Health
insurance and wages were two sticking points in the
negotiations.
