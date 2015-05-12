HONG KONG May 12 The United Steelworkers union has rejected a modified proposal by Century Aluminum, the local branch for union members at the smelter in Hawesville, Kentucky, said on its website on Tuesday. (www.usw9423.com/News.html)just

Unionized workers at the Century Aluminum smelter voted on Monday on a revised labor deal after management agreed to postpone a lockout of staff at one of the biggest U.S. aluminum plants. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Tom Hogue)