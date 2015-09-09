NEW YORK, Sept 9 Century Aluminum Co,
which is owned by Glencore PLC said on Wednesday it
will close a potline at its Hawesville, Kentucky, smelter
immediately as the U.S. producer prepares to shut the entire
plant by the end of next month.
Shutting the line at the 255,000-tonne-per-year plant will
cut output by about 51,000 tonnes per year.
The plant will be operating at about 60 percent of capacity,
down from 80 percent, as a result of the move, the company said.
Late last month, the company announced plans to shutter the
smelter by the end of October due to weak prices and a global
surplus.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason, Editing by Franklin Paul)