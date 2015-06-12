(Adds context, background)
By Luc Cohen
June 12 A month-long lockout at the
fourth-largest aluminum smelter in the United States ended on
Thursday after unionized workers voted to ratify a new five-year
labor deal with Century Aluminum, the union said on its
website.
The United Steelworkers Local 9423 and Century, controlled
by Swiss commodities trade house Glencore, resumed
negotiations last week over a labor deal at the 244,000
tonne-per-year Hawesville, Kentucky, smelter.
Workers approved the deal by a 68 percent 'yes' vote.
The vote came after the more-than 560 union members rejected
four previous tentative agreements on a new deal after the prior
one expired on March 31.
Century repeatedly said output would not be affected by the
lockout and hired temporary, non-union workers to operate the
facility during the dispute.
Cable and wire manufacturer Southwire, which is Century's
largest customer and operates an aluminum rod, wire and cable
plant next door, has said it took steps to ensure it maintained
an adequate supply of aluminum and that it saw no disruption as
a result of the lockout.
The new tentative agreement lowers future healthcare
premiums and contains modified language regarding employee
overtime, Century said on its website.
