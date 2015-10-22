NEW YORK Oct 22 Century Aluminum, majority owned by Glencore Plc, said on Thursday it will close its Mount Holly smelter in South Carolina at the end of the year if it doesn't get a new "competitively priced" power contract.

Its current power deal with the South Carolina Public Service Authority, also known as Santee Cooper, will expire on Dec. 31 and the rates are the highest paid by any U.S. smelter, it said. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Alan Crosby)