BRIEF-Occidental Petroleum sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.76per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.76per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 22 Century Aluminum, majority owned by Glencore Plc, said on Thursday it will close its Mount Holly smelter in South Carolina at the end of the year if it doesn't get a new "competitively priced" power contract.
Its current power deal with the South Carolina Public Service Authority, also known as Santee Cooper, will expire on Dec. 31 and the rates are the highest paid by any U.S. smelter, it said. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Alan Crosby)
NEW YORK, May 11 Goldman Sachs Group Inc will launch a new private stock-trading venue, known as a "dark pool," on Friday, that is run by exchange operator Nasdaq Inc , according to a note to clients obtained by Reuters.