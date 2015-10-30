(Adds Century comment, market background)
NEW YORK Oct 30 Century Aluminum Co,
controlled by Glencore Plc, said it will curtail one of
three potlines at its Sebree, Kentucky, aluminum smelter by Dec.
31, the company's third capacity reduction in two months as weak
prices bite.
The curtailment will reduce the 210,000 tonne-per-year
plant's capacity by around 70,000 tonnes and comes just one week
after it announced plans to close its 224,000-tonne Mount Holly,
South Carolina, smelter by Dec. 31 if it does not receive a
favorable power deal.
Century blamed the need to close the Sebree potline on low
aluminum prices due to Chinese overcapacity and rising exports,
resulting in a sharp drop in aluminum futures and the premiums
paid for physical delivery of the metal have fallen sharply,
harming producers.
In late August, it announced plans to reduce production at
its 244,000 tonne-per-year Hawesville, Kentucky, smelter, which
is currently operating at 40 percent of capacity. Only Century's
260,000 tonne-per-year smelter in Grundartangi, Iceland has
remained unscathed.
Century spokesman Kenny Barkley told Reuters the closure was
"very disappointing" and that the fall in aluminum prices on the
London Metal Exchange to more than six-year lows this
week at $1,460 a tonne prompted the decision to close.
"We've been monitoring the situation for weeks on end, and a
decision had to be made," Barkley said.
The closure comes as pressure has mounted on U.S.
authorities to take action on Chinese exports. U.S. producers
have alleged that China mislabels exports as semi-fabricated
aluminum in order to avoid an export tax on primary aluminum,
only to have the products re-melted later in the supply chain.
The U.S. Aluminum Association has asked federal authorities
to investigate the exports, and last week the U.S. Aluminum
Extruders Council accused a Chinese extruder of evading U.S.
duties as the dispute between the United States and the world's
largest aluminum producer escalates.
Barkley called for action to stop the Chinese exports.
"The whole aluminum industry needs help," Barkley said.
"There's only eight smelters left in the U.S. and two of them
for sure, if not three, have reduced capacity. We've got to have
somebody look at these issues on the national level."
Century plans to lay off around 150 of Sebree's 525
employees after the curtailment.
