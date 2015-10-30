NEW YORK Oct 30 Century Aluminum Co,
controlled by Glencore Plc, said it will curtail one of
three potlines at its Sebree, Kentucky, aluminum smelter by the
end of the year, reducing the 210,000 tonne-per-year plant's
capacity by around 70,000 tonnes.
The move comes just one week after it announced plans to
close its 224,000-tonne Mount Holly, South Carolina, smelter by
Dec. 31 if it does not receive a favorable power deal. It blamed
the need to close on low aluminum prices due to Chinese
overcapacity and rising exports.
