GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil slump triggers rally in safe-haven bonds, yen and gold
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
NEW YORK Aug 25 Century Aluminum Co, which is owned by Glencore PLC, said on Tuesday it will curtail its Hawesville smelter in Kentucky on Oct. 24, blaming weak metal prices on a flood of low-priced exports from China.
"Chinese overcapacity and the improper export of heavily-subsidized Chinese aluminum products have undercut an otherwise viable plant," said Michael Bless, President and Chief Executive Officer, in a statement.
Aluminum prices on the London Metal Exchange have plunged by a quarter since May and hit fresh six-year lows of $1,506 per tonne on Tuesday amid concerns about a grow glut of metal and waning demand from China, the world's biggest producer and consumer of industrial metals.
The plant has capacity to produce 255,000 tonnes per year of aluminum. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Leu rebound halts ahead of central bank meeting * Romanian central bank is seen keeping rates on hold * Crown eases, Czech PM reverses decision to resign By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 5 The leu, bucking an easing of other Central European currencies, drifted sideways on Friday ahead of a meeting of the Romanian central bank, which is expected to keep interest rates on hold at record lows. Investors held their breath ahead of U.S. payroll figures due at 1230