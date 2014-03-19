UPDATE 6-U.S. VP Pence kicks off Japan talks, seeking to boost trade
* Pence kicks off economic talks with Japan's Aso, seeking results
March 19 Zhejiang Century Huatong Automative Part Co Ltd
* Says board agrees to acquire 100 percent stake of two Chinese web game developers with a total value of 1.8 billion yuan ($290.70 million)
* Says the deal will be completed by the issue of shares and payment of cash
* Says to issue 54.4 million shares at 7.17 yuan per share in private placement, raising 390 million yuan in cash
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hed77v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1920 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Pence kicks off economic talks with Japan's Aso, seeking results
* Group of Fortuna shareholders, advised by Templeton, says price offered by Fortbet in tender for Fortuna shares is significantly below fair value