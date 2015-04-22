Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
MUMBAI, April 22 ITC Ltd, India's largest cigarette maker, is in talks with Century Textile and Industries Ltd to buy its paper division in a bid to diversify revenue to non-tobacco businesses, said two sources directly involved in the deal.
In separate transactions, Century's textile division will be merged with India's Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd and the cement unit will be merged with UltraTech Cement Ltd, as part of the company's restructuring, the sources said.
The sources declined to be named as the deal talks were not public yet.
Axis Bank is advising Century Textile on the restructuring process, the sources said.
A spokeswoman for Aditya Birla group declined to comment and a spokesman for ITC did not immediately reply to Reuters request for comment. Century Textile's officials were not immediately reachable. Axis Capital spokeswoman did not immediately offered comments. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12