Home Capital names new director; initial investor to step down
May 18 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc named a new director and said one of its initial investors would step down from the board.
May 11 Century Tokyo Leasing Corp :
* Says it to acquire about 30 percent stake in Tokyo-based co NITTOCHI ASSET MANAGEMENT Co Ltd from NIPPON TOCHI-TATEMONO Co Ltd, planned in the middle of June
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/KMy2QK
TEL AVIV, May 18 Wandera, a provider of mobile security and data management for enterprises, said on Thursday it raised $27.5 million in equity and venture debt financing, bringing its total funding so far to $50 million.