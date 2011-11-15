(Follows alerts)

* CEO alleges breach of contract, wrongful termination

* Names CFO as acting president, CEO

Nov 15 Century Aluminum said its Chief Executive Logan Kruger has resigned and filed a lawsuit against the aluminum producer alleging a breach of contract and wrongful termination.

The company said the claims were without merit and it intends to "vigorously defend itself against them."

Century Aluminum named Chief Financial Officer Michael Bless as acting president and chief executive, replacing Kruger.

Kruger had been Century Aluminum's CEO since December 2005, while Bless has been the finance head since January 2006. Bless will continue to retain the role of CFO.

Shares of the company have fallen 29 percent this year to close at $11.08 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)