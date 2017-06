Feb 21 Century Aluminum Co reported a smaller quarterly loss on Thursday as its costs fell.

For the fourth quarter to Dec. 31, the company's net loss narrowed to $6.9 million, or 8 cents a share, compared with a loss of $31.1 million, or 35 cents, a year earlier.

Sales slipped to $317.7 million, from $318.2 million. Shipments of primary aluminum rose to 162,303 tonnes, from 155,649 tonnes.