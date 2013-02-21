Feb 21 Century Aluminum Co reported a smaller quarterly loss on Thursday as its costs fell and said it saw a modest improvement in market conditions.

The Monterey, California-based company, which operates aluminum plants in the United States and Iceland, said China's economy seems to have, at minimum, stabilized.

Cost of goods sold fell to $301.1 million in the fourth quarter to Dec. 31 from $331.8 million a year earlier, when that figure included a $6.3 million charged related to the value of the company's inventory.

Chief Executive Michael Bless said in a statement that each of the company's plants reduced its cost base in 2012.

Century's net loss narrowed to $6.9 million, or 8 cents a share, compared with a loss of $31.1 million, or 35 cents, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected a loss of 14 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales slipped to $317.7 million, slightly less than expected, from $318.2 million.

Shipments of primary aluminum rose to 162,303 tonnes from 155,649 tonnes.