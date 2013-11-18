BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 Century Casinos Inc : * Announces three additional cruise ship casinos * Century resorts international to operate 3 additional casinos on cruise ships
under casino concession agreement with windstar cruises * Says in April 2014, windstar cruises will launch the first of three newly
acquired all suite cruise vessels * Says the other two vessels are planned to start operation in Q2 of 2015, with
* Says the other two vessels are planned to start operation in Q2 of 2015, with casinos operated by co
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares