By Anna Louie Sussman
| NEW YORK, Sept 7
NEW YORK, Sept 7 Phone service provider
CenturyLink Inc is seeking to acquire Rackspace Hosting
Inc in order to expand its cloud-computing services,
according to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the
situation.
The deal would expand the Louisiana-based company's
offerings of Internet and cloud services, enabling it to better
compete against companies like Amazon.com Inc,
Microsoft Corp and Google Inc, the report
said.
One person told Bloomberg the deal to acquire the $5.3
billion company might not be reached.
Companies have increasingly been moving their computing and
storage operations to the cloud to avoid buying equipment and
operating proprietary data centers.
Centurylink's competitors, ranging from telecommunications
companies like Verizon to cable companies, offer cloud
services to enterprise customers and have also been making
acquisitions in the space.
(Reporting by Anna Louie Sussman; Editing by Peter Cooney)