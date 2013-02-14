BRIEF-International Shipholding to emerge from bankruptcy as a subsidiary of Seacor Holdings
* International Shipholding Corporation advances towards emergence from bankruptcy as a subsidiary of Seacor Holdings Inc
Feb 14 CenturyLink Inc : * Cwa union says its executive board authorized setting of strike date for
about 13,000 workers at CenturyLink Inc * Cwa union says final step of setting the strike date hasn't yet occurred
* Ayubowan capital enters into mineral exploration and option agreements to acquire additional silver rich carbonate replacement concessions in mexico