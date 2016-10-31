BRIEF-Fda staff says results supporting effect of Puma Biotechnology's neratinib
* Based On Sensitivity Analyses Conducted, Results Appear To Be Generally Similar To Primary Analysis Results, Supporting Effect Of Puma Biotechnology Inc's Neratinib
Oct 31 CenturyLink Inc said on Monday it would buy Level 3 Communications Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $34 billion, including debt.
CenturyLink will offer $26.50 in cash and 1.4286 of its shares for each Level 3 share held.
The deal would combine Level 3's enterprise services with CenturyLink's network that provides Internet and telephone offerings to millions of customers. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.