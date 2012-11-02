MUMBAI Nov 2 India's Century Textiles & Industries Ltd plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($93.01 million) through three-year bonds with a put/call option at the end of 30 months at 10.07 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

SBI Capital Markets is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said.

Funds raised through the bond issue will be used for refinancing existing debt and for capital expenditure purposes, said the source. ($1 = 53.7600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)