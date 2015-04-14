April 14 U.S. chief executives' median
compensation rose nearly 13 percent in 2014, mainly driven by
increases in pension value, according to advisory firm ISS.
The median pay for CEOs in the Connecticut area rose the
most at 38.7 percent, while those in the San Francisco saw their
median pay increase by 19.5 percent. The median increase for
CEOs in the Washington DC area was 15.4 percent.
The median pay for CEOs in the Denver area rose the least at
2.3 percent.
CEOs of the 98 New York City area corporations that have
filed so far received an increase of 12.3 percent.
"Among firms that use equity compensation, the median grant
date value of stock awards - most of which were allocated in
late 2013 or early 2014 - increased by 11.9 percent thanks in
part to optimism resulting from strong 2013 stock market
performance," said John Roe, head of advisory at ISS.
The average CEO pay totaled about $6.43 million in 2014,
compared with $5.54 million for the previous year, ISS said.
Excluding pension changes, the median increase in total CEO
compensation was 7.2 percent, according to ISS, which analyzed
companies reporting financials through April 13.
The advisory firm's study covered more than one-third of
Russell 3,000 companies where the CEO's tenure lasted a minimum
of two years.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)