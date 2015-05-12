(Repeating to additional subscribers without changes to text)
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON May 12 Investors in some top U.S. media
companies have had a rough ride as their shares have lagged the
rest of the market. You just wouldn't know it if you looked at
the bank accounts of their top executives.
The CEOs of 11 major media companies were given median
compensation of $32.9 million for 2014, much higher than any
other industry group in the Standard & Poor's 500 index,
according to regulatory filings posted in the first four months
of this year and analyzed by executive pay consulting firm
Farient Advisors for Reuters. Food & staples retailers came in a
distant second at $24.5 million.
It is set to be the seventh successive year media industry
executives come out on top - figures before 2008 are not
comparable because of the way pensions and stock options are
disclosed.
In many of the years, media company stocks were
outperforming the broader market as revenue and earnings surged.
Last year, though, the median total return of the 11 companies
was 10.76 percent against 13.69 percent for the S&P 500 as a
whole.
The weakness reflects more challenging times in much of the
business, with advertising growth stuttering and the increasing
amounts of video delivered and viewed over the Internet
upsetting a cozy business model for program makers and the
traditional pay-TV distributers, such as cable companies.
Many companies justify big awards by stressing difficulty
retaining top talent in a competitive market.
But some compensation experts say there is another
explanation - a number of the major media companies are
controlled by top executives and their families, which means
boards don't have to worry much about objections from other
shareholders. CEOs at companies with less family influence
benefit anyway because boards tend to benchmark pay against
their major rivals.
Robert McCormick, chief policy officer of proxy adviser
Glass Lewis & Co, said the controlling shareholders "can pay
whatever they want," and disregard views of other shareholders.
For example, Sumner Redstone, 91, controls about 80 percent
of the voting shares in CBS and Viacom through
a holding company.
So far this year, the CEOs of Discovery Communications Inc
, CBS, Walt Disney Co and Viacom accounted for
the first, third, fourth and fifth spots among the five
highest-paid CEOs across the S&P 500. The only non-media CEO in
that group was Steven Mollenkopf of telecom technology company
Qualcomm Inc, who was second.
Often in the media industry, "the pay is not reflecting the
performance," said Michael McCauley, senior officer for the
Florida State Board of Administration, which manages pension
assets for Florida state and other local authority employees,
and holds shares in all four of these media companies.
The Florida agency earlier this year cast its advisory votes
"against" Disney's executive compensation even though Disney's
shares have been climbing. McCauley cited concerns about a
feature that would award Disney CEO Robert Iger as much as an
additional $60 million if Disney hits certain targets through
2018. Iger received $46.5 million in the year ended Sept 27.
Disney spokesman David Jefferson said 92 percent of Iger's
pay is performance-based. He also noted the company's shares are
trading near record highs and that the company has returned more
than $51 billion to stockholders through share repurchases and
dividends on Iger's watch since 2005.
To be sure, not all major U.S. media companies gave their
CEOs big pay rises even when their shares did well. For example,
Time Warner Inc's total return for shareholders was
around 30 percent in 2014 but compensation for CEO Jeffrey
Bewkes rose 1 percent to $32.9 million.
Such sober raises helped to bring the increase in median CEO
compensation to 5 percent in 2014 for the 11 companies. That was
still higher than the 0.8 percent U.S. inflation rate, but lower
than some industry groups in the S&P 500 such as Pharma, Biotech
and Life Sciences, where median CEO compensation rose 46 percent
to $19.8 million after 16 companies reported, according to
Farient Vice President Eric Hoffmann.
HOLLYWOOD STARS
Known for its cable networks like Discovery Channel and
Animal Planet, Discovery is smaller than most of the companies
in this survey, and its share price fell 25 percent in 2014.
And yet its CEO David Zaslav, has - at least for now -
become the best-paid CEO in the S&P 500 with $156 million in
compensation, more than four times what he got in 2013. It is
more than twice the $75 million Forbes estimated the best-paid
U.S. actor Robert Downey Jr earned in the year to June 2014.
The company's board gave CEO Zaslav a new six-year contract
at the start of 2014, citing "outstanding business success"
under his leadership such as a quadrupling of market
capitalization to $20 billion since he became CEO in 2007. The
deal gave Zaslav stock and options valued at $145 million, tied
to performance goals and meant to align his interests with
shareholders.
In an advisory vote held at the company's annual meeting
last May, the executive compensation plan won support from only
59 percent of votes cast. The company said its board decided not
to make changes in light of the result.
The 2014 awards were front-loaded, Discovery said in the
filing, meaning Zaslav is unlikely to make as much in future
years.
Included in Zaslav's pay was a $1.5 million contribution the
company made to his retirement plan. It also included $296,930
for personal use of company aircraft.
A Discovery official declined to comment.
Pay for Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman rose 19 percent to $44.3
million for the year to September 30, despite an 8 percent drop
in its shares in that year.
Such increases at a time when net income and revenue were
little changed was one reason proxy adviser Institutional
Shareholder Services recommended investors withhold support from
the five members of Viacom's compensation committee at its
annual meeting in March. All the directors easily won election,
reflecting Redstone's control.
None of the media CEOs named in this story were available
for comment, according to spokespeople for their companies.
FREE TICKETS
Given the media industry's hoopla, including star-studded
awards and top sports events, there are other perks for the
CEOs. Top executives at Viacom "receive occasional tickets to
company events, DVDs and merchandise related to our businesses"
and their spouses also get to go, the company says in a filing.
The company says this comes at little or no cost.
Viacom spokesman Jeremy Zweig said via e-mail that executive
compensation practices are consistent with peers and align
"management's interests with those of our stockholders."
At CBS, CEO Leslie Moonves saw his compensation cut as its
shares dropped 13 percent. He was awarded $57.2 million in 2014
against $66.9 million in 2013. His transport benefits last year
totaled $702,855, up from $533,527 in 2013.
Moonves has one of the best golden parachutes in America if
he quits or loses his job. In some circumstances, he will be
owed three times his base salary and bonus, plus payments like
the accelerated vesting of equity awards. As of Dec 31, the
proxy states, these would have been worth a combined $225
million.
He is likely to have an option to continue as a "senior
advisor" for five years, a position that would reward him with
$35 million over that period.
A CBS spokeswoman declined to comment. In its proxy CBS said
Moonves "delivered key strategic results" during 2014 such as
securing deals for retransmission, station affiliation and
streaming.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston. Additional reporting by
Jennifer Saba in New York.; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and
Martin Howell)