BRIEF-Persistent Systems and Partners Healthcare team on digital platform for clinical care
* Says Partners Healthcare and Persistent Systems to team on new industrywide digital platform for clinical care
Dec 2 Ceotronics Audio Video Data Communication AG :
* Says H1 consolidated revenue of approximately 7.1 million euros compared with the previous year's sales of 8.3 million euros, this results in a decrease of approximately 14.5 pct
* Says consolidated order backlog as of Nov. 30, 2014 in the amount of approximately 5.3 million euros was down compared to the same period last year by about 12.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Partners Healthcare and Persistent Systems to team on new industrywide digital platform for clinical care
* The deal would value Concept Multimédia at 105 million euros ($114.31 million) (cash/debt free)