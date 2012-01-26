* Q4 adj EPS $0.14 vs est $0.01

* Q4 rev $80.1 mln vs est $73.7 mln

* FY12 adj EPS $0.55-$0.60 vs est $0.40

* FY12 rev $333 mln-$347 mln vs est $333.3 mln

Jan 26 Cepheid's fourth-quarter adjusted profit blew past analysts' estimates helped by increased sales of its clinical diagnostic tests, and the molecular diagnostics company forecast 2012 earnings above market expectations, sending its shares up as much as 20 percent after the bell.

The company expects to post a full-year profit of 55 cents to 60 cents per share on revenue of $333 million to $347 million in 2012.

Analysts are expecting the company to earn 39 cents per share on revenue of $333.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter net loss was $1.6 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with a net income $1.3 million, or 2 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 14 cents per share.

Quarterly revenue rose over 36 percent to $80.1 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of 1 cent a share, before items, on revenue of $73.7 million.

Cepheid shares were trading up at $41.10 in extended trade. They had closed at $34.35 Thursday on Nasdaq.