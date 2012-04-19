* Cuts 2012 EPS forecast to $0.50-$0.55 from $0.55-$0.60

* Keeps 2012 rev outlook at $333-$347 million

* Q1 adjusted loss per share meets estimates

* Shares down 10 percent after the bell

April 19 Molecular diagnostics company Cepheid posted a quarterly loss that was in line with consensus estimates, but trimmed its profit outlook for 2012, sending its shares down as much as 10 percent after the bell.

The company said it expects an adjusted profit of 50 cents to 55 cents per share for fiscal 2012. On Jan. 26, Cepheid had forecast a profit of 55 cents to 60 cents per share.

For the quarter ended March 31, the company posted a loss of $5.5 million, or 8 cents a share, compared with net income of $0.5 million, or 1 cent a share, a year ago.

Total revenue rose about 28 percent to $77.3 million. Clinical product sales increased 33 percent.

Analysts on average expected a loss of 2 cents a share, excluding special items, on revenue of $77.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cepheid shares, which rose about 14 percent in value over the last three months, fell 10 percent to $36.50, after the bell. They closed at $40.58 Thursday on Nasdaq.