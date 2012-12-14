Dec 14 Cequel Communications Holdings I LLC
and Cequel Communications Capital Corp on Thursday
added $1 billion of senior notes to an existing issue in the
144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $750 million.
J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,
Credit Suisse and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.
BORROWER: CEQUEL COMMUNICATIONS
AMT $1 BLN COUPON 6.375 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2020
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 103 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013
MOODY'S B3 YIELD 5.751 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/28/2012
S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 489 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS