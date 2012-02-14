Feb 14 Cequence Energy slashed
its capital budget and production forecast for the first half of
2012, citing low natural gas prices.
In late-January, natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange touched $2.231 for the front month, their
lowest since 2002.
The Canadian oil and gas company cut its capital budget for
the first half of 2012 to C$36 million ($36.01 million), from
its prior forecast of C$100 million.
It now expects production to average 10,200 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd) in the first half of 2012, from its
prior view of about 12,000 boepd.
Cequence plans to shut down about 1.8 million cubic feet per
day of high-cost natural gas production in the Peace River Arch
area of Northwest Alberta during the first quarter of 2012 due
to weak natural gas prices.