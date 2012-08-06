* Q2 non-GAAP EPS $0.08 vs $0.07 forecast
TEL AVIV Aug 6 Israeli telecom equipment maker
Ceragon Networks moved to a profit in the second
quarter on record revenue from sales to leading operators in
Africa and Latin America, the company said on Monday.
Ceragon, which provides wireless connections
between cellular radio masts and an operator's core network,
earned 8 cents a share excluding one-off items in the quarter,
compared with a 4 cent loss a year earlier.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $119.1 million.
The company was expected by analysts to report adjusted
earnings per share of 7 cents on revenue of $120.3 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company had negative cash flow from operations in the
quarter relating to additional working capital requirements
associated with more sales to Tier 1 operators in Latin America
and Africa that have longer payment terms and practices.
"We believe this represents a temporary timing issue,
which we have addressed by drawing down on our unused credit
facilities," said Ira Palti, president and chief executive of
Ceragon.
He said the company is gaining share in key growth regions.
"Therefore, we expect to be able to continue to grow
revenues and improve profitability and cash flow, even in light
of growing macro headwinds," Palti said.
Latin America accounted for 31 percent of revenue and Africa
20 percent.