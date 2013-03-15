By Claire Ruckin and Arno Schuetze
| LONDON, March 15
LONDON, March 15 Bankers are proposing debt
packages of around 800 million euros ($1 billion) to private
equity firms that might bid for CeramTec, an industrial ceramics
unit of Rockwood Holdings, banking sources said.
U.S. specialty chemicals company Rockwood has hired Lazard
to manage the sale of the Germany-based unit, which
is expected to fetch around $1.7 billion
The deal would be one of a growing number of asset sales in
Germany as improved euro zone sentiment and a build-up of
liquidity following a dearth of mergers and acquisitions last
year has increased the availability of bank financing and helped
create the most attractive prices in years.
Rockwood has decided to sell CeramTec as it seeks to focus
on lithium, for which demand is increasing due to the advent of
lithium batteries in cars and the rising popularity of
smartphones and tablets, which need longer-running batteries.
Information memorandums on CeramTec are expected to be sent
out next week to prospective buyers, which could include private
equity firms Advent, Bain Capital, CVC Capital Partners, EQT,
Permira and Warburg Pincus.
Bankers are approaching the private equity firms to propose
debt packages of around 816 million euros or six times
CeramTec's approximate 136 million euros in EBITDA (earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation), the
sources said on Friday.
Debt is likely to be provided through a mixture of senior
leveraged loans and junior debt such as mezzanine loans or
high-yield bonds, they added.
Rockwood is also likely to approach trade buyers such as
Kyocera and Morgan Crucible to see whether they are interested,
the sources said.
Rockwood could not immediately be reached to comment.
CeramTec, which was founded in 1903, produces ceramics that
go into thousands of products from filters for water treatment
to electronic components in factory robots. It had sales of $548
million in the 12 months to September.