HOUSTON, March 6 Depressed U.S. prices for
natural gas will keep forcing dry gas producers to migrate to
more-lucrative liquid-rich plays or curb drilling until the
market rebounds, Apache Corp Chief Executive Steve
Farris said.
"You're going to see a lot of folks lay down rigs," Farris
told Reuters during IHS CERA's annual CERAWeek energy conference
in Houston.
Front-month April natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange slid 1 cent to $2.30 per million
British thermal units on Tuesday.
Prices have languished beneath $4 since mid-September and
have not surpassed $3 this year, forcing some producers to
announce output cuts.
Farris said Apache had not cut back, as the company drills
little onshore dry gas in the United States. Apache is
increasing its liquids-rich drilling in the U.S. Permian and
Anadarko basins.
He also said Apache was ramping up operations in Egypt's
Western Desert this year.
The company's Egyptian operations have provided about 20
percent of Apache's output, and have experienced no disruptions
despite unrest in the country, Farris said.
"We haven't missed a day," he said. "We have 27 rigs running
today, up from 25 rigs in January."