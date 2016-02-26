HOUSTON Feb 26 If a crisis is a terrible thing
to waste, the oil industry sees the Paris climate accord not as
a death knell, but an opportunity to innovate and even grow.
The move is a shrewd one for an industry that has been on
the defensive for years on climate issues, constantly fending
off attacks that its products have contributed to an unhealthy
rise in global temperatures.
While the landmark emissions-reduction agreement among 195
countries late last year was seen as a defeat for fossil fuel
producers, executives and oil ministers sounded a clarion call
this week at their first major meeting since the Paris talks for
more research into how carbon capture technology can be
cheapened and perfected.
The hope is that this and other technologies could sharply
cut oil and natural gas emissions, protect the industry from the
ramifications of climate change legislation and ensure
developing economies still have access to inexpensive energy.
"If you could eliminate all of the carbon dioxide from
fossil fuel combustion, then you could use those fuels as long
as you want," Robert Armstrong, director of the MIT Energy
Initiative, said in an interview on the sidelines of IHS
CERAWeek, the world's largest gathering of oil executives.
"It's just a matter of making those technologies competitive
in the market."
That could help the oil industry avoid the worst-case
scenario for a post-Paris world: governments forcing oil and gas
production to cease in certain areas.
Ali Al-Naimi, Saudi Arabia's oil minister, called climate
change a greater challenge for his industry than even crude
price gyrations.
Naimi, who attended the Paris meetings, said his nation -
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' de facto
leader - is committed to finding technological solutions to
slash emissions.
"We recognize the threat posed by climate change," he said.
"We and many others have invested time, money and brain power
into seeking technological solutions to the challenges posed by
climate change, in particular with carbon capture."
Ryan Lance, chief executive of ConocoPhillips, spoke
about the impact of climate change in Alaska, where his company
is the largest oil producer. "I've seen the glaciers melting,"
he said.
John Hess, CEO of Hess Corp, North Dakota's
third-largest oil producer, called climate change a "serious
problem."
"The world needs more energy, but it needs less CO2. We
think we can get there," Hess said in an interview.
Many expressed confidence the industry's scientists - who
perfected horizontal drilling and fracking that reinvented the
industry - could find ways to prevent more carbon from polluting
the atmosphere.
Their comments starkly contrasted with how some members of
the industry for years questioned the reality of climate change.
A couple of energy companies have faced inquiries over their
climate change disclosures.
The Paris deal, which must still be ratified, aims to limit
the rise in global temperatures to "well below" 2 degrees
Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), a level scientists see as a
tipping point. Until now, the line was drawn only at 2
degrees.
Oil companies have pulled off technological surprises
before. An Exxon Mobil Corp engineer invented the
lithium ion rechargeable battery in 1975 amidst widespread
concern oil supplies would run out. While that battery failed to
immediately take off, it is now used by Tesla Motors Inc
to power its electric cars.
In an unusual twist, JB Straubel, Tesla's chief technical
officer, gave a keynote speech at the event.
'FORCE FOR GOOD'
Naimi insisted the oil industry was a "force for good,"
providing fuels for economic growth in developing nations.
"We should not be apologizing, and we should not ignore the
misguided campaign to keep it in the ground," the Saudi minister
said.
Industry leaders say it is hypocritical for societies to
continue to use products derived from fossil fuels while
demanding an end to oil and gas extraction.
"It's a bit Pollyannish to say that we can move away from
the carbon age and still have rising expectations for living
standards," said Mark Papa, CEO of Silver Run Acquisition Corp
.
For John Brown, the executive chairman of L1 Energy and the
former CEO of BP PLC, climate change is also a
life-or-death issue for the oil industry.
"To have a seat at the table and shape the future is, I
believe, vital," Brown said. "We do need a planet upon which to
conduct future oil and gas activity."
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and
Marguerita Choy)