By Anna Driver
HOUSTON, March 5Production of oil and gas from
shale basins like the Eagle Ford in south Texas are growing fast
enough that North America may be an energy exporter within a
decade, the chief executive of ConocoPhillips said on
Tuesday.
U.S. imports of foreign crude fell to the lowest level in 15
last year as domestic production surged and demand fell,
according to data released by the U.S. Energy Administration
last month.
"The new landscape is like someone picked up the energy
world and tilted it," Ryan Lance, Conoco's CEO told IHS CERAWeek
delegates attending the Houston energy conference.
The growing supplies of light, sweet crude oil produced from
shale formations may eventually make its way to refineries in
export markets including Mexico, South America and Europe.
"We believe ultimately we'll have to address the exportation
of crude," the CEO said.
Shale development, which brings a faster payoff than a
liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, has changed the investment
cycle because it does not require massive up-front investments,
Lance said.
Companies are also being pushed to speed up drilling times,
improve efficiency and control costs as rig fleets are rolled
out in shale and other unconventional formations.
"These are huge drilling programs that need more people to
run them," Lance said. "So planning and execution is very
different from a deepwater development with far few wells."
Shale development may be jeopardized, however, if the
industry is not taxed fairly and the government does not open
more areas to development, the executive said.
Lance does not personally know nuclear physicist, Ernest
Moniz who is President Barack Obama's nominee for the next
energy secretary but said he understood he had a "balanced"
approach to the sector and looked forward to working with him.
Shares of ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil
and gas company by market value rose 14 cents to $57.76 in
midday New York Stock Exchange trading.