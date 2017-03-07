HOUSTON, March 7 Colombia's state-run Ecopetrol
expects to resume normal exports of Vasconia Norte
crude in April, after completing repairs to a pipeline that has
been attacked by rebels more than a dozen times this year, said
the firm's president on Tuesday.
The interruption of the crude flow through the 485-mile
(780-km) Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline has forced Ecopetrol to
declare force majeure on several shipments of Vasconia Norte
crude for February and March deliveries.
"We have had an increase in the number of attacks this
month... We have stored (supplies) while repairing the
pipeline," said Juan Carlos Echeverry, president of the oil
company, at CERAWeek conference in Houston.
Ecopetrol produces some 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) of
Vasconia Norte that are transported through the line along with
other Colombian crude grades.
The line is currently out of work. Echeverry said it will
resume operations "in a couple of days."
"Attacks to the pipeline last year implied a total of 45
days of interruptions. We hope they allow us to work more
regularly this year," he added.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Marguerita Choy)