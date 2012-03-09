HOUSTON, March 9 State and local
regulations in shale oil- and natural gas-rich plays across the
United States provides sufficient oversight while adding federal
layers hinders development, Exxon Mobil Corp Chief
Executive Rex Tillerson said on Friday.
Tillerson, addressing an audience of energy executives at
the annual CERAWeek conference in Houston, said layers, complex
regulatory professes in oil and gas development "has become an
obstacle to getting anything done."
He said state and local governments with a close-up view of
needed protections sufficiently oversee oil and gas activity
while collaborating with producers.
"They provide us the roadmap with how to get something
done," Tillerson said. "Today the regulatory process is now so
complicated and so involved with so many different agencies,
it's a roadmap on how to not get anything done."
He cited President Barack Obama's rejection of a federal
permit to allow TransCanada to build its proposed $7
billion Keystone XL pipeline from Canada to Texas to transport
Canadian oil to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries.
Environmental groups and some states had opposed the
pipeline on integrity concerns and whether it would increase
U.S. dependence on emissions-heavy Canadian oil production.
Tillerson called the rejection of the permit an "unfortunate
decision" that was "a product of political calculations in
Washington."