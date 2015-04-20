By Ernest Scheyder
HOUSTON, April 20 The U.S. Department of the
Interior will evaluate whether it should adopt a more flexible
approach to setting the rates for royalties it collects from oil
and natural gas wells on federal land, including the possibility
of granting so-called royalty relief in new areas, Secretary
Sally Jewell said on Monday.
Currently companies that produce oil and gas on federal
lands pay a flat 12.5 percent royalty rate, according to federal
law. In some cases that is far higher than the rate paid on
private land that may be nearby the federal land.
While the royalty rate for offshore wells is 18.75 percent,
federal law gives the Interior Department the flexibility to set
different rates for offshore work.
That would be ideal for onshore wells as well, Jewell told
reporters at the IHS CERAWeek conference in Houston, the world's
largest annual gathering of oil executives.
She also said the government might consider a royalty
structure that could move up or down relative to a base rate.
"We don't have any flexibility onshore, so this is an
opportunity for us to take a look at that," Jewell said. "We do
find circumstances where there are pioneering (shale) plays
where there should be royalty relief."
Jewell's comments come after a more-than 50 percent drop in
crude oil prices since last summer due in part to global
oversupply.
Any changes to the regulations would require several public
comment periods and review steps.
Separately, Jewell defended proposals unveiled last month to
regulate hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, on federal land,
effectively updating federal oil standards dating from more than
three decades before fracking became commonplace.
The proposals, which environmentalists called weak and
energy companies said were unneeded, deal specifically with
chemical usage and well design.
Several U.S. states, including North Dakota, the
second-largest oil producer, have sued the federal government to
oppose the proposed rule change.
While much of the oil produced in the United States
currently is on private land, there is concern that these rules
proposed by Jewell could be a first step to a national standard
for fracking. Currently, fracking policy is set on a
state-by-state basis.
"There's a lot of fear among the general public" about
fracking, Jewell said. "We felt it was our job as a federal
regulator to update these regulations."
Jewell said she hopes the proposals prompt state legislators
to update their own fracking regulations.
