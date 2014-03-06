* Executives see shift in tone from Obama administration
* First speech ever by an EPA head at CERAWeek
* Focus on power plants, refineries may wait
By Ernest Scheyder
HOUSTON, March 6 Carbon regulations can be
crafted to help offset climate change without "shutting down
business in its tracks," U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Administrator Gina McCarthy said at a major energy conference on
Thursday.
McCarthy's speech in Houston to IHS CERAWeek, the largest
meeting of energy executives in the world, was the first by an
EPA administrator since the conference began 33 years ago.
Her presence was seen as an acknowledgement by the Obama
administration that the onshore U.S. energy boom of the past
five years, which has transformed businesses from chemicals to
railroads, has been one of the economy's bright spots.
"We don't have to choose between a healthy environment and a
healthy economy," McCarthy, who has run the EPA for nearly a
year, said about new rules she said would be proposed by this
summer.
"We know conventional fuels like coal and natural gas are
going to continue to play a critical role in a diverse U.S.
energy mix."
The Houston visit came about a week after McCarthy toured
North Dakota, trying to convince the state's coal, oil and
ethanol producers that her agency was not trying to burden their
industries with onerous regulations.
The fuels, McCarthy said in North Dakota, should be part of
an "all-of-the-above strategy" that runs from solar to coal. She
reiterated that theme to CERAWeek's more than 2,000 attendees.
It was a marked shift from McCarthy's predecessor, Lisa
Jackson, viewed warily by energy companies that perceived her as
indifferent to how regulations affected their operations.
"Administrator McCarthy understands the EPA has to protect
the environment while doing all it can to protect jobs," said
Larry Nettles, an environmental lawyer at Vinson & Elkins LLP, a
prominent law firm in the energy sector.
REGULATION AND INNOVATION
Energy and environmental issues are "two sides of the same
coin" that can be accomplished in tandem, McCarthy said.
For instance, she credited new fuel efficiency standards for
automobiles with encouraging automakers to build cars that get
more miles per gallon, boosting appeal to consumers.
"Go figure: an environmental rule helped fuel a resurgent
American auto industry," McCarthy said.
Energy executives said they were encouraged by the EPA's new
tone but are eager to see it reflected in concrete regulation.
Utilities are awaiting final rules on new and existing power
plants, and McCarthy said she would unveil proposed new
regulations in June. Some say rules that are too restrictive
could end coal-powered electricity generation in the United
States.
"In order not to impact the economy or the reliability of
the grid, we need to ensure this is done in a responsible way,"
Nick Akins, chief executive officer of American Electric Power
Company Inc, said at CERAWeek.
McCarthy said she will work to recognize each state's unique
energy and regulatory needs. Texas, for instance, has the most
oil refineries, and may have different concerns than Maine,
which produces a large amount of pellet fuel for wood stoves.
McCarthy said her first priority is stopping climate change,
which she said would cost U.S. businesses more in total than the
expense of complying with regulations.
"The real, scary cost we need to worry about is the cost of
climate inaction," she said. McCarthy said right now she is
focused on power plant regulation and is unsure if she will have
time in her term to focus on refiner regulation.
"This is where my focus is and will be," McCarthy said.
Lynn Good, CEO of Duke Energy Corp, the largest
American utility, said she is "encouraged" by McCarthy's new
approach but has already decided building new coal plants are
not worth the regulatory risk.
"I don't see new coal in the mix for Duke," Lynn said.
McCarthy said carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology,
in which a coal plant would capture carbon from its smoke stack,
inject it underground and either store it or use it in an oil
recovery process, is one of the coal industry's best options to
reduce emissions. Power producers have said CCS is commercially
tenuous and too expensive to be viable.
Opponents of EPA regulations have often been wrong when they
cry "the sky is falling" when new rules are enacted, McCarthy
said, trying to ward off any fresh attacks following her speech.
"We've heard this tired argument again and again before,"
she said. "And every single time, it's fallen flat on its face."