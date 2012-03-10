* U.S. joins China, others in new nuclear building
* Germany sees no future for nuclear - regulator
By Eileen O'Grady
HOUSTON, March 9 The anniversary of the
earthquake and tsunami that destroyed communities along the
northeast coast of Japan and crippled a large nuclear plant has
focused nuclear supporters and foes on safety and the future of
atomic power.
In the United States, regulators on Friday issued the first
formal rule changes to make nuclear plants safer based on
recommendations from last year's Fukushima industry task force.
.
Since the March 11 disaster, nearly all of Japan's operating
reactors have shut to refuel and may never restart. Several
countries have questioned the safety of existing reactors and
Germany has launched an ambitious plan to replace electricity
from its nuclear fleet with renewable and other power sources.
"We believe nuclear power, in the long run, doesn't have
any future," Johannes Kindler, vice chairman of a German
regulatory agency, said at the IHS CERA energy conference in
Houston this week. He said a decision to shut older German
reactors was prompted by Fukushima safety concerns and
cost issues.
"If you don't believe (nuclear) has a future, it's
reasonable to get out as early as possible," Kindler said.
Elsewhere in the world, such as China and India, more than
60 nuclear plants are now under construction.
The United States has joined that group with the first two
new U.S. reactors in three decades.
In Georgia, Southern Co has swung into full
construction activity to build two reactors of advanced
design at its Vogtle station. That was after a seven-year
effort to obtain a license from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission, the first since the 1979 partial meltdown at the
Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Pennsylvania.
"We see our role now as showing true leadership for this
technology, for promoting diversity of supply, for taking a
long-term view of energy supply and assuring a proper portfolio
mix," Stephen Kuczynski, president of Southern Co's nuclear
development arm, told Reuters during the CERAWeek conference.
The NRC is expected to issue another license soon to Scana
Corp which wants to build two new reactors in South
Carolina. Expectations of a dozen or more new U.S. reactors
operating within the next decade have been dashed by the specter
of cheap, plentiful supplies of natural gas and a lack of
federal regulation to curb carbon dioxide emissions.
In competitive power markets which cover much of the United
States, the high cost of nuclear construction doesn't make
economic sense with low-cost natural gas, said NRG Energy
Chief Executive David Crane at CERA.
NRG abandoned its plan to build two new reactors in Texas
shortly after Fukushima, citing regulatory uncertainty and
deteriorating economics.
"What really made Texas a non-commercial proposition for us
was the price of natural gas," said Crane, who remains a nuclear
advocate but said most new plants will be built in other
countries.
"New nuclear power is becoming a developing-country
construct," Crane said. "I don't think that is the best outcome
for world nuclear power safety. I'd love to see the United
States involved in this."
The anniversary of the massive Japanese earthquake prompted
numerous groups to comment on safety issues.
"Nuclear safety is stronger than it was a year ago," said
Yukiya Amano, director general of the International Atomic
Energy Agency in a statement. "Now we have to keep up the
momentum."
U.S. nuclear safety critics, the Union of Concerned
Scientists, said proposed NRC changes fail to clarify the
agency's "patchwork" of emergency regulation for events that may
exceed what a nuclear plant is designed to withstand.
Kuczynski hopes Southern's experience over the next few
years building the Vogtle units will convince U.S. critics that
nuclear power should retain its share of electric output,
especially as reactors begin to reach the end of their useful
lives in the 2030s.
"We will set the stage for others to move forward,"
Kuczynski said.