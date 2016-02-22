HOUSTON Feb 22 Oil and gas pipeline and
processing companies that borrowed vast amounts to grow when
crude oil prices were much higher and U.S. output was surging
now face major issues over that leverage, the CEO of Occidental
Petroleum Corp warned on Monday.
During the plunge in crude oil prices, investors have
punished exploration and production companies that had freely
tapped capital markets for funds to drill new wells.
Now, those same markets are penalizing pipeline companies
formed as master limited partnerships (MLPs), which rely on
growth to pay out rich dividends to investors in exchange for
favorable tax treatment.
"If you think debt is bad in the production business, the
midstream has a lot more relatively," Stephen Chazen,
Occidental's chief executive told the IHS CERAWeek conference in
Houston on Monday.
Occidental does not have an MLP, a vehicle that soared in
popularity when crude oil prices were much higher than those
currently around $30 a barrel.
"They were counting on growth in production that for now is
not there. So that's really a major issue for the midstream -
trying to deal with way too much debt given the (dividend)
promises made to limited holders."
He added that money would be tougher to come by.
"They're going to have to do something," he said, mentioning
selling assets or raising equity. "The debt is just not going to
be there to roll over at a reasonable price."
Chazen said he believes the crude oil downturn has a
lifespan of about three years, and the industry is about halfway
through that cycle.
(Reporting by Anna Driver and Terry Wade; Editing by David
Gregorio)