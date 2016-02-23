By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON Feb 23 U.S. Midwest refineries that
expanded their production of fuel during the North American
shale oil boom have boosted the region's ability to supply
itself, with output expected to surpass demand within five
years, the chief economist for Phillips 66 said on
Tuesday.
The Midwest typically relies on shipments from the U.S. Gulf
Coast added with its own regional output to meet demand. That
will continue, but the region does not necessarily need the
constant flows it once did, Horace Hobbs said in an interview on
the sidelines of the annual IHS CERAWEEK energy conference in
Houston.
Many Midwest refineries are in the middle of U.S shale
oilfields with abundant crude nearby. Within three to five
years, Hobbs said he expects the region's gasoline and
distillate output to surpass demand, and perhaps prompt
midstream operators to build new or reverse old pipelines to
move fuels to other markets.
"The areas that have all this crude are going to be
advantaged and operating," he said. "I think we'll see logistics
assets move around, though not in a huge way."
For example, Sunoco Logistics Partners LP early last
year started up its 85,000 barrels per day Allegheny Access
pipeline that moves excess Midwest refined products to eastern
Ohio and western Pennsylvania markets.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see other projects like that,"
Hobbs said.
