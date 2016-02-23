HOUSTON Feb 23 Philadelphia Energy Solutions' initial public offering remains stalled with capital markets having tightened alongside the collapse in crude prices, the chief executive of the oil refiner backed by Carlyle Group LP said on Tuesday.

"A lot of people lost a lot of money riding crude oil down so that's a nervous investor," CEO Philip Rinaldi said on the sidelines of the annual CERAWEEK energy conference in Houston. "Just keeping the IPO open and alive and we're watching the markets."

Rinaldi also said the 330,000 barrels per day refinery may add alkylation capacity in response to growing demand for octane, a key ingredient in premium gasoline that powers high-compression engines.

Valero Energy Corp and Alon USA Energy are adding alkylation units at their Houston and Louisiana refineries, respectively, and Marathon Petroleum Corp is planning one in southeast Ohio at its newly acquired MarkWest Energy assets. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Marguerita Choy)