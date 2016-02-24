HOUSTON Feb 23 Norwegian oil producer Statoil
ASA sees the crude price downturn as a chance to slash
costs and become more efficient, with a senior executive calling
it a "great opportunity" to improve operations.
Torgrim Reitan, Statoil's head of United States operations,
said in an interview that his goal is to retool the company's
shale and offshore oil projects to be nimble enough to survive
across a range of oil prices.
"A price downturn like this only happens once every 20
years, and it's a great opportunity," Reitan said on the
sidelines of the IHS CERAWeek conference, the world's largest
annual gathering of oil executives. "You will never have a sense
of urgency like you do right now."
Reitan took the reins of Statoil's U.S. operations last fall
and immediately confronted a division struggling with high
costs, senior executive flight and questions about where best to
allocate capital.
Four American Statoil leaders jumped ship last year to form
their own oil company, a brain drain of talent at one of the
worst times for the Norwegian state-owned company.
Already, Reitan has laid off 20 percent of his staff and
slashed the cost per barrel to produce oil by more than 40
percent.
"If you get it right these days, you can make some lasting
changes that will stand for years and years," said Reitan, who
previously was Statoil's chief financial officer. "The winners
of the next decade are shaped today."
Reitan's generally upbeat outlook - effectively making
lemonade from the low-price lemons - stands in stark contrast to
the dour mood permeating much of the CERAWeek conference in
Houston this week, with rival executives forecasting a
lower-for-longer oil price scenario and further industry
contraction.
Reitan himself acknowledged that oil prices need to
rise and that cost cuts and efficiency gains alone will not help
Statoil.
He holds a goal for his division to be profitable at oil
prices of $50 per barrel by 2018, which would be an improvement
from the $90 per barrel level in 2014.
Still, oil prices hover below $30 per barrel today.
"I do see a very tight market going forward, with a big, big
demand for our products over time," Reitan said.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Diane Craft)